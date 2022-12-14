Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives $21.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on VLEEY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Valeo from €20.00 ($21.05) to €18.00 ($18.95) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Valeo from €24.00 ($25.26) to €22.00 ($23.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Valeo from €25.00 ($26.32) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Valeo Stock Performance

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $8.99 on Friday. Valeo has a twelve month low of $7.32 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.40.

Valeo Company Profile

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

