Brokerages Set Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Target Price at $45.00

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.70. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total transaction of $37,547.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,802.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,716,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,992,000 after buying an additional 140,072 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,938,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,094,000 after buying an additional 234,279 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,248,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,015,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,160,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

