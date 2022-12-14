Analysts Set Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Price Target at $81.67

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AKZOY shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €81.00 ($85.26) to €77.00 ($81.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Akzo Nobel from €100.00 ($105.26) to €84.00 ($88.42) in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €58.00 ($61.05) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Akzo Nobel to €73.00 ($76.84) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $22.31. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Akzo Nobel will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.69%.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

