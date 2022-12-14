GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Receives $8.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.08.

GPRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoPro from $6.10 to $4.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoPro in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

GoPro Stock Performance

NASDAQ GPRO opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $826.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.77. GoPro has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $305.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.54 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 174.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its position in GoPro by 93.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 246,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 119,353 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in GoPro by 9.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 495,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 43,688 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the third quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 48.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,334,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,507,000 after purchasing an additional 762,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

