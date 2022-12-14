Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $15.09

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Stock Performance

About Wallbox

NYSE:WBX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

