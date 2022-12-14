Brokerages Set Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) PT at $15.09

Posted by on Dec 14th, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wallbox from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wallbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wallbox by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wallbox by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Wallbox in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wallbox Stock Performance

NYSE:WBX opened at $4.19 on Friday. Wallbox has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.