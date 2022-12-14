Analysts Set ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) PT at $100.80

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.80.

ASGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ASGN to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Price Performance

NYSE ASGN opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ASGN will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

