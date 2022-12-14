Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Receives $59.30 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOSSY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Hugo Boss in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a “reduce” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €44.00 ($46.32) to €56.00 ($58.95) in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Hugo Boss from €53.00 ($55.79) to €49.00 ($51.58) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

