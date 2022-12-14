WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $7.05 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.05.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW International stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.20.

Insider Transactions at WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $249.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.00 million. WW International had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. On average, analysts expect that WW International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 63,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,935 shares in the company, valued at $249,985.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $42,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,295.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 103,935 shares of company stock valued at $417,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.