CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target Raised to C$140.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Get Rating) (NYSE:GIB) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GIB.A has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$128.38.

CGI Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE:GIB.A opened at C$119.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.33 billion and a PE ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.70. CGI has a twelve month low of C$95.45 and a twelve month high of C$120.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.28.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

