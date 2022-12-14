Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $19.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.67.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
Codexis Stock Down 2.0 %
CDXS opened at $5.52 on Friday. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market cap of $362.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Insider Transactions at Codexis
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total value of $197,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 943,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,376.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $225,183.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 863,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,931 shares of company stock worth $839,487 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Codexis by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Codexis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Codexis by 517.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.