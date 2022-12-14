Analysts Set Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT at $33.25

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TVTX. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 0.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Travere Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.39 and a twelve month high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.82% and a negative return on equity of 137.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

Featured Stories

