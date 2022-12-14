monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $122.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.20. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $318.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

