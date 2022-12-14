monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $140.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.32% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNDY. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on monday.com from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on monday.com from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.69.
Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $122.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.83 and a beta of 1.20. monday.com has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $318.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.04 and its 200 day moving average is $110.14.
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
