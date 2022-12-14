FY2023 EPS Estimates for Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Increased by Analyst

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Cochlear in a report released on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Stanton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cochlear’s FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Cochlear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.4489 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.3%.
Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
