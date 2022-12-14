William Blair Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of AeroVironment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for AeroVironment’s current full-year earnings is $1.37 per share.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AVAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.57.

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $85.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -268.59 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.59. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AeroVironment by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AeroVironment

(Get Rating)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.