Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $31.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 28.87% from the stock’s previous close.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $33.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEG. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3,378.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,264,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.