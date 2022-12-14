KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Oxford Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Oxford Industries’ current full-year earnings is $10.70 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Oxford Industries stock opened at $103.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.48. Oxford Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 7,522.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 84,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 83,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 122.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Stephen S. Lanier sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $398,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,432,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $270,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,226,834.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock worth $942,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

