Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for LKQ Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get LKQ alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LKQ. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Stock Up 0.8 %

LKQ stock opened at $54.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. LKQ has a 12-month low of $42.36 and a 12-month high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $2,369,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 491,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,106,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.