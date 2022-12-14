MetLife, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.22 Per Share (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for MetLife in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MetLife’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

MET opened at $73.23 on Monday. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

