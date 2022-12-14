Brokers Offer Predictions for Equitable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQH)

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Equitable in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath forecasts that the company will earn $1.56 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equitable’s current full-year earnings is $5.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equitable’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.33.

Equitable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average of $28.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 52-week low of $24.61 and a 52-week high of $37.13.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 74,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,087,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 92,004 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 20,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,920,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,282,000 after purchasing an additional 409,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $901,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $2,707,800. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Further Reading

