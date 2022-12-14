Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Friday, December 9th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Axalta Coating Systems’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Axalta Coating Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXTA. Exane BNP Paribas cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $26.71 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $34.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter worth $192,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at $204,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.