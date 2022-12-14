FY2024 EPS Estimates for Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Decreased by Capital One Financial

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Urban Edge Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on UE. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Urban Edge Properties to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Edge Properties from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of UE stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Urban Edge Properties has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.20). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $98.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.57 million.

Urban Edge Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,966,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,696,000 after purchasing an additional 646,634 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after purchasing an additional 272,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,108,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,745,000 after buying an additional 6,293,254 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,668,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,618,000 after buying an additional 63,475 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

