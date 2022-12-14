Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($15.23) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($15.23) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($15.16). Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mirati Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($13.43) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ FY2026 earnings at ($10.35) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $84.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.60. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $32.96 and a fifty-two week high of $154.17.

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,423,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

