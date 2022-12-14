Analysts Offer Predictions for Balfour Beatty plc’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BAFYY)

Balfour Beatty plc (OTCMKTS:BAFYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Balfour Beatty in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Balfour Beatty’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share.

Balfour Beatty Price Performance

BAFYY opened at $8.51 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Balfour Beatty has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $8.51.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.0737 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th.

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The Construction Services segment provides civil engineering, building, ground engineering, mechanical and electrical, refurbishment, fit-out, and rail engineering services.

