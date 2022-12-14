GoHealth, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for GoHealth in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the year. The consensus estimate for GoHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($4.65) per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $17.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $373.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.95. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $79,563.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,790,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 8,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $79,563.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,520,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,790,837.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blizzard Holdings C. L.P. Cb acquired 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $213,450.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,896,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,183,514.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,223,730 shares of company stock worth $8,878,661. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the second quarter worth about $33,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoHealth during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

