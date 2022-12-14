Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.35. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ FY2025 earnings at $15.31 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.79.

Shares of LOW opened at $211.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.49. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $260.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

