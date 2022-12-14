OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

OceanFirst Financial ( NASDAQ:OCFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.20 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,350,027 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,319,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,867,000 after purchasing an additional 164,427 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,026,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,848 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750,983 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 36,688 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,392 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after acquiring an additional 50,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

