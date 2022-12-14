Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $119.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $105.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colliers International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $92.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.38 and a beta of 1.46. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $84.16 and a 52-week high of $158.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after purchasing an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 318,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 119,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after purchasing an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

