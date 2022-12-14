Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush lowered Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $33.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.36. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Insider Transactions at Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.33 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 463.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of October 27, 2022, the company owned and operated 312 restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

