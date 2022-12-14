Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $85.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) received a $85.00 price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Oracle to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.40.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $80.56 on Monday. Oracle has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $104.00. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.43 and its 200-day moving average is $73.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 25,924,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,144,760,000 after acquiring an additional 204,315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,287,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,623,567 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,076,271,000 after acquiring an additional 322,352 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in Oracle by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,459,351 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $760,893,000 after acquiring an additional 439,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after acquiring an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

