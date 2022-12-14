Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 8.6 %

NYSE SDPI opened at $0.87 on Monday. Superior Drilling Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.16.

About Superior Drilling Products

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

