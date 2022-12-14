StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
