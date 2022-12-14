StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $24.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.37. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.73 and a 52-week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.