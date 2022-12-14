Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bridgeline Digital stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLINGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,556 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.31% of Bridgeline Digital as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

