Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:BLIN opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bridgeline Digital has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34.
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.
