ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
