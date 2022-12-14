ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

ACNB Price Performance

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.40. ACNB has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get ACNB alerts:

Insider Activity at ACNB

In related news, Director Donald Arthur Seibel, Jr. sold 11,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total value of $463,621.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,876. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115 shares of company stock valued at $3,764. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACNB. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in ACNB by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 18,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Featured Stories

