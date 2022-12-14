StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:ONTX opened at $0.77 on Monday. Onconova Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Onconova Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib (ON 123300), a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.