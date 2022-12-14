Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Stock Performance

Vista Gold stock opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32. Vista Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1.12.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Gold will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.