Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF) Short Interest Update

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:XJNGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,255,700 shares, a growth of 369.6% from the November 15th total of 480,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,326.9 days.

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of XJNGF opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

About Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology

Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wind power solutions in China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: WTG Manufacturing, Wind Power Services, Wind Farm Development, and Others. The WTG Manufacturing segment engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of wind turbine generators and spare parts.

