Brokerages Set Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Price Target at $355.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HNTIF. Investec raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.44) to GBX 310 ($3.80) in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get Hunting alerts:

Hunting Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Hunting has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.