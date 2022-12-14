Analysts Set Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) PT at $689.50

Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $689.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RDWWF shares. HSBC downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 784 ($9.62) to GBX 499 ($6.12) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Redrow in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Redrow from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.55. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

