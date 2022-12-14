Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 372.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Shares of GLMD stock opened at $0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.44.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

