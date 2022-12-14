Analysts Set Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) PT at $23.20

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.20.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMUX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Immunic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $48.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.67. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50.

Immunic ( NASDAQ:IMUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joerg Neermann bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.39 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,020. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders bought 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $43,320. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $565,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

