Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Receives $57.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $53.82 on Friday. Ball has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $97.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 29.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ball

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth about $123,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Stories

