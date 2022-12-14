Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Short Interest Update

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, an increase of 168.8% from the November 15th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. Wal-Mart de México has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72.

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Wal-Mart de México had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart de México will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Wal-Mart de México’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

