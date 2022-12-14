Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Woolworths Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $4.42.

Woolworths Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0609 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Woolworths’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 2.68%.

About Woolworths

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; Woolworths Financial Services; and Treasury.

