Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.6% from the November 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

WKPPF has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 650 ($7.97) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Workspace Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Workspace Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.11. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $13.54.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

