Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 97.8% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance

Shares of WINR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as an esports company in the United States and Brazil. It owns and manages professional esports teams, such as Flamengo Esports, one of the top League of Legends team in Latin America. It holds online, play-at-home esports tournaments, allowing gamers to compete for cash and prizes from the comfort of their homes.

