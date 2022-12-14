Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR) Short Interest Down 97.8% in November

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Co (OTCMKTS:WINR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the November 15th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 404,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Price Performance
Shares of WINR opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Profile
