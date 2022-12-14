Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Price Performance

Shares of IVC stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.32. Invacare has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Invacare had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.76%. The firm had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million.

In other Invacare news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,039. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $39,071.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Invacare

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invacare by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 99,093 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Invacare by 40.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Invacare by 315.7% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 43.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 573,903 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 173,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Invacare by 30.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 441,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 103,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.