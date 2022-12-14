Short Interest in Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF) Decreases By 58.4%

Winpak Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WIPKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,100 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the November 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 114.2 days.

Winpak Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WIPKF opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.87. Winpak has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $35.85.

Get Winpak alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WIPKF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Winpak from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.