WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Short Interest Update

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the November 15th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

WHTPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,930 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($23.31) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on WH Smith from GBX 1,840 ($22.57) to GBX 1,390 ($17.05) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on WH Smith from GBX 2,180 ($26.75) to GBX 1,975 ($24.23) in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

WHTPF stock opened at $12.38 on Wednesday. WH Smith has a fifty-two week low of $12.38 and a fifty-two week high of $15.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

