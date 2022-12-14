Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 30.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

