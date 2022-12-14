Short Interest in Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Decreases By 30.3%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the November 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of WTHVF opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Westhaven Gold has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
About Westhaven Gold
