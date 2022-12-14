Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 39.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 0.2 %

WXXWY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Company Profile

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc provides end-to-end solutions and services for biologics discovery, development and manufacturing in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of consultation services in relation to the biopharmaceutical technology, international sales contracting services, testing and development of testing technologies, sales and marketing services, and biologics clinical and manufacturing services; production and sale of medicals; vaccine CDMO and related business; and material supplier activities.

