Short Interest in WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY) Declines By 39.5%

WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Inc. (OTCMKTS:WXXWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the November 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 295,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
WuXi Biologics (Cayman) Stock Up 0.2 %
WXXWY opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. WuXi Biologics has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $25.25.
